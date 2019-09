Ryan also spoke about his daughter coming of age and his thoughts on her search for the perfect college in recent months. “[Ava] just took the ACT and she killed it,” he said during an interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan . “Don’t you just find yourself on those campuses looking around where the bad things might be able to happen? All you care about… You want them to be safe and you want them to find themselves, be fully realized, but then it’s like, you’re far away and what’s going to happen, and what are you going to get into?”