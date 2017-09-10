By now, you’ve surely heard stories about actress Reese Witherspoon’s doppelgänger-daughter, Ava Phillippe.
Ava, whose father is Witherspoon’s ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, turned 18 on Saturday and the both of the parents gushed about their daughter's special day on Instagram, respectively.
“Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe ! Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE [heart] and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom,” said Witherspoon under a photo of a young, cherub-faced Ava, cuddled up with mom. Naturally the caption was marked with a couple emoji and “proud mom” hashtags. Gotta love moms on social.
While Witherspoon kept her social media PDA concise, posting only two photos, Ava’s doting papa marked his daughter’s special day with a stream of photos, slideshows, and sweet messages...
Earlier this summer, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Witherspoon commented about what her daughter’s then-approaching birthday meant to her. “It's so weird! I can't believe she's [almost] 18. But she's great," she said back in July. "We did it together, I feel like we grew up together. It's great."
Despite being born to two famous parents, it seems mom and dad have both tried to keep Ava as grounded as possible. She drives a used Volkswagen Jetta and spent the season working a summer job as a hostess at Los Angeles' Neapolitan-style pizzeria Pizzana, according to the L.A. Times.
Ryan also spoke about his daughter coming of age and his thoughts on her search for the perfect college in recent months. “[Ava] just took the ACT and she killed it,” he said during an interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan. “Don’t you just find yourself on those campuses looking around where the bad things might be able to happen? All you care about… You want them to be safe and you want them to find themselves, be fully realized, but then it’s like, you’re far away and what’s going to happen, and what are you going to get into?”
But seriously back to this resemblance though:
