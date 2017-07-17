Ryan Phillippe handled a broken leg better than any of us can handle a minor inconvenience.
The star of USA's hit TV show Shooter posted photos from his hospital bed this Sunday. Phillippe's lower leg is in a cast, but he still gives the camera a thumbs up.
He described the situation as simply "not lit" in an Instagram caption that has since been deleted. A broken leg is, indeed, the exact opposite of lit. Later, Phillippe solemnly tweeted "This sucks," which is an understatement, to say the least.
Soon after he posted the initial photo on Instagram, fans became concerned that Phillippe hurt himself while on set for Shooter, the actor took to Twitter to clear things up.
"I didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of Shooter," he wrote in a series of tweets. "I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday."
Phillippe is known for doing his own stunts on his action-packed TV show. A leg injury this severe might make that a little more difficult. In the same thread of tweets, Phillippe told fans "My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery."
He ended his announcement by thanking the medical staff who helped him, including the first responders and paramedics. He also thanked fans for their concern and well wishes. His Instagram post has over one thousand comments, most of which are sending love his way. Though he may be disgruntled by this unexpected mishap, Phillippe seems to be taking it in strides.
The 42 year old actor isn't going to let his injury overshadow what's important. Shooter season two premieres July 18th and Phillippe thinks watching it with fans is this only thing that will cheer him up.
since i'm laid up, let's watch this together tomorrow night. will make me feel better... https://t.co/6d2WNih6Ei— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017
