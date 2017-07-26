Story from Pop Culture

Reese Witherspoon Can't Believe Her Daughter Ava is Turning 18

Meghan De Maria
Photo: FilmMagic.
Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, looks more and more like her mom every day. And soon, they'll both be legal adults.
Ava Phillippe will be 18 soon, and Witherspoon doesn't know where the time has gone.
The Big Little Lies star talked to Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima at an Emmys "For Your Consideration Event." Witherspoon told Zima about her daughter's upcoming birthday.
"It's so weird! I can't believe she's [almost] 18. But she's great," the actress told ET of her daughter, who will turn 18 in September. "We did it together, I feel like we grew up together. It's great."
Witherspoon and her daughter are often called out for twinning, and it's not hard to see why. (Sometimes, the duo even wear matching outfits while they're out and about.) This recent Instagram post from Phillippe could easily pass for a vintage photo of her mom.

summer dress ?

A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

Who's who?

???

A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

Happy 4th y'all! #GoldenHour @avaphillippe ❤️❤️??

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

In the ET interview, Witherspoon also talked about the HBO series and its portrayal of different parenting styles.
"What I like about it is that it digs deep into marriage and the intimate relationships that we have with our spouses, but also our children. And parenting is its own relationship as well," Witherspoon told Zima. "None of these women were 'good' or 'bad.' They were all just this dynamic exploration of what it really means to be a woman nowadays."
And in case you're curious: Witherspoon also confirmed that Ava has watched Big Little Lies. Hopefully, the star's own family has a lot less drama than the residents of Monterey.
