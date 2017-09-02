Beyoncé Confirms Serena Williams Gave Birth To First Child

Well, the rumours were true. Serena Williams has given birth to her first baby, reportedly a girl, if the word of Beyoncé is to believed. And, the word of Beyoncé is always to be believed. As the Internet was flooded with headlines like “Serena Williams Reportedly Gives Birth,” Queen Bey decided to take matters into her own hands and break the official news herself. A little after 4 p.m. on Friday, 1st September, Beyoncé shared an Instagram photo reading, “Congratulations Serena!” The photo featured an image of the tennis star in a diaphanous white gown, cradling her baby bump. Since new mum Williams is likely sporting a hospital gown right now, as opposed to a red carpet one, it’s likely Beyoncé has been waiting to post her congratulatory announcement for some time.
Beyoncé’s big announcement arrived a few minutes after West Palm Beach, Florida journalists tweeted out a report that Williams had given birth. This makes sense, since it’s believed the tennis star checked herself into the town’s St. Mary's Medical Center this past Wednesday, and was induced on 31st August. Local broadcast news editor Patricia Storm says a hospital source confirmed Williams welcomed a baby girl, who arrived at 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Storm reports Williams chose to have her child through C-section.
Williams shares her first baby, whose name is yet to be released, with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, the cofounder of Reddit. The sports legend and her tech millionaire partner reportedly began dating in 2015, although they kept their romance quiet for quite sometime. In December 2016, Williams confirmed she was engaged to Ohanian with a sweet Reddit post, because she is nothing if not a supportive life partner. A few months later, in April 2017, Williams accidentally announced via Snapchat she was expecting, and it’s been news of healthy pregnancy cravings and baby CPR classes since then.
Now that Williams' child has finally arrived, complete with a shout-out from Beyoncé mere moments after entering the world, Twitter is already imagining playdates for the Williams-Ohanian baby with Rumi and Sir Carter. Here are some of the best tweets about the inevitable meeting of celebrity baby greatness — we hope Blue Ivy Carter is already preparing for babysitting duties:
Play dates with Beyonce's twins and Serena's baby are coming pic.twitter.com/QuHvxvdPnN— KING KAYA ? (@_iamkaya) September 1, 2017
Just heard Serena Williams is in labor. I really hope her child & Beyoncé's twins become bffs. Let's think about that formation for a sec... pic.twitter.com/kJR4WGJ7wu— Ashley Bachman (@smashleybwell) September 1, 2017
Idk why... lol ... but I hope Serena Williams baby girl and Beyoncé Twins (more specifically Rumi) grow up to be best friends lmao ?— Tyler. (@_Tyler_Simone) September 1, 2017
The one thing bringing me joy in these dark & trying times is the knowledge that Beyoncé's twins & Serena's daughter will conquer the world— mattie (@mharrislowe) September 1, 2017
Beyoncé' twins + Serena's daughter. Think about THAT formation! I'm so lucky to be alive for this ??— HeyThereItsDelilah (@ObviouslySaru) September 1, 2017
