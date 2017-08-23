There's no question that Ariana Grande knows how to belt out a tune, but who knew Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane would be her perfect duet partner? Apparently, the people behind Apple Music's original series Carpool Karaoke.
In a new clip from the pair's episode, the "Dangerous Woman" songstress and the A Million Ways to Die in the West actor drove around town while singing "Suddenly Seymour" from quirky Broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors.
The pair wasn't alone in the car: Audrey II was cruising in the backseat. (Or, at least, a CGI version of Audrey II — the man-eating plant is mysteriously MIA after the song's conclusion.)
Advertisement
Many Grande fans know that the Scream Queens actress got her start on the Broadway stage, with the musical 13. However, MacFarlane's a total natural as well. While Family Guy fans may recognise his vocal swagger from dog Brian's many animated performances over the years, MacFarlane himself has released three studio albums with inspirations that range from Frank Sinatra to classic Broadway tunes.
The stars are such professional theatre people that they didn't even flinch when they narrowly avoided a car accident.
"I like that we didn't skip a beat," Grande joked. "That is what comes from being a theatre person."
This technically isn't the first time that Grande has worked with MacFarlane. In 2014, Grande voiced "Italian Girl" on the Family Guy episode "Mom's the Word."
So, what's next for these two? Co-starring in a Broadway production? A joint album? These are two voices that are simply meant to duet, so come on, guys — put in a word with your agents.
Advertisement