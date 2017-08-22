Though the internet would have you believing otherwise, there actually are some people who aren't absolutely obsessed with Game of Thrones. These individuals divide their time according to the Gregorian Calendar, marking life’s progressions in terms of seasons and days of the week. The day Season 7 of Game of Thrones concludes will just be another day of the week for these people. They’ll wake up on Monday without feeling suddenly lost in the cosmos.
Then, there are the rest of us, the 16 million people who tuned into the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere. We think of life according to the Game of Thrones calendar, which is announced once a year by the executives on HBO's Iron Throne. Before Thrones premieres, we go on speculative tangents. During the eight to ten weeks it’s on, we rant, we rave, we hold our breath. Then, the rest of the year, we yearn for the next season.
Unfortunately, the periods during which Game of Thrones is on pass more quickly than Kit Harington can change his expressions. How will we fill our TV time while waiting for Game of Thrones’ conclusion in season 8? TV, of course.
Each of these shows will appeal to a different aspect of what you love from Game of Thrones. From elaborate costumes to inter-family fights for power, what’s found in Game of Thrones is also found in many other shows. Get streaming.
