The farm theme is interlaced throughout the entire episode: we open with it, we touch on it in the middle, and we end with a frolic through a plot of grass (which is farm enough for Kylie at the moment). The episode also includes some dramatic moments in the aftermath of the Kylie and Tyga breakup, but it's strangely normal and low-key. She seems upset over running into him at Coachella —which, in a hilarious twist of events, can only be called "a music festival" because of strict laws around using the official name — but isn't everyone upset when they run into their ex when the wounds from a breakup are fresh? She also admits that she is tired of keeping up with her wacky and colourful hair colour looks, saying she likes to surprise her fans but it takes a lot of upkeep. "I don't wanna be a weirdo," she says jokingly (but seriously)."I don’t want purple hair — I’m over it."