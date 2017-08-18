When Patty Jenkins signed on to direct the first Wonder Woman movie, the DC Universe wasn't doing so hot. Then, she, Gal Gadot, and their undeniable talent made Wonder Woman a summer blockbuster. Despite the ugly idea that a female director was a risk for the studio, Jenkins basically resurrected the franchise. On top of that, women across the world were inspired, not just by the title character but by seeing a female director dominate, too.
So, when it was announced that a Wonder Woman 2 is coming out, fans were dying to know if Jenkins would also direct the sequel. After quite a wait, we have the answer and it's for the best reason ever.
Deadline reports that Jenkins is in final negotiations with Warner Brothers for what will be a historic decision. The delay is due to Jenkins' reportedly substantial pay increase. Although Warner Brothers should be throwing money at her for the fantastic work she's done, Jenkins' newest potential broken record makes it well worth the wait.
Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman is the third highest-grossing film in the studio's history with over $800 million worldwide to date. Its only competition are Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight films. Directors at this caliber are paid accordingly. Zack Snyder, who is directing the upcoming Justice League movie, received $10 million for Man of Steel. It's expected that Patty Jenkins will earn a comparable amount. That kind of money means breaking a record for highest-paid female director.
And she deserves every cent! So far Wonder Woman has broken several records. It's the top-grossing live action film by a female director, best opening by a female director, and it kicked Mamma Mia out of the top spot for highest-grossing movie by a female director. That's pretty much the definition of girl power.
Wonder Woman 2 is set to come out on December 13, 2019, according to an announcement made at San Diego Comic-Con in July. With Patty Jenkins at the helm, we can definitely expect another record-breaking movie. Next time, hopefully, we can ditch the "by a female director" qualifier.
