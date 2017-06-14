The internet was up in arms recently about female only screenings of the new movie Wonder Woman. Some people loved this idea. Others really hated it. The movie's director, however, isn't quite sure how to feel. She told The Frame that she has mixed feelings about the situation and for a good reason.
When the Alamo Drafthouse theater in Austin, Texas announced that it was featuring a women-only screening of Wonder Woman, a lot of women were excited to take part. Their excitement was overshadowed by a lot of angry men. It became such an ordeal that celebrities, like Don Cheadle, weighed in. Now, the movie's director, Patty Jenkins, reveals that she hasn't taken a side.
"On the one hand, I'm so delighted by those screenings," she said. "On the other hand I can imagine being offended if I'm excluded from those screenings, particularly because Wonder Woman herself has a very, very passionate fan base, many of whom are men."
Superhero movies, as well as most action movies, are male-dominated. The obvious response to this would be, "They can go to any other screening. This is for women." However, Jenkins makes a really good point. These types of movies are male-dominated, which means they perpetuate a lot of stereotypes about masculinity.
"Many of whom are men who are disenfranchised from their own gender or their own identity," Jenkins went on. "And I would never want to leave them out of anything, you know?"
The issue has so far been dealt with as though it exists within binaries and it doesn't. Jenkins responded to the issue with a lot of consideration. In the end, she decided that she could go either way. She, along with many women across the world, celebrates the fact that there's finally a movie to make women feel powerful.
