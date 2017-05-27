It may be sunny outside, but it is raining male tears on the internet (again). Apparently some men are angry about there being women-only screenings of the new Wonder Woman film.
The Alamo Drafthouse theater in Austin, TX announced they are showing the new flick at women-only screenings. It's a cool idea for is the most highly-anticipated movie of the summer. The Drafthouse wrote on Twitter, "Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed' for one special night at the Alamo Ritz. And when we say 'People Who Identify As Women Only,' we mean it. Everyone working at this screening -- venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team -- will be female." Some men felt this trampled on their, I don't know, theatrical patronage privileges? Never mind that they can never see the film at literally any other time.
The Drafthouse's Twitter account was mobbed by angry MRA-types (be aware that some of these tweets contain seriously gross sexist and transphobic language).
@AlamoNYC @PPFA Could I change my gender to a female at the door, then when I leave change it back to male?— The Master (@winterfell47) May 25, 2017
@AlamoNYC @PPFA You just had to cater to the mentally ill left, didn't you. #Sad.— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 26, 2017
@5Danny @John1JohnHolden @PPFA pic.twitter.com/WXQLBGq3yq— Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) May 26, 2017
The Drafthouse, to its credit, are also having women-only screenings in their Brooklyn and Dallas locations and will be donating the proceeds to Planned Parenthood. Tickets sold out, but according to their Facebook, the Drafthouse is working on adding more screening dates.
We're proud to be hosting #WonderWoman screenings for women ONLY (incl our staff) w/ all proceeds going to @PPFA! ?: https://t.co/ILueTsJH6R pic.twitter.com/LmmgAnmBcg— Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) May 25, 2017
Look, I adore action flicks. Seeing them in theaters on a giant screen with an amazing sound system is the only way to experience them in their explosion-y glory. But every time I go see another Fast and Furious it's like being stuck in a dark box full of sausages. The theater is just full of men. Sure, there's some women, but the audience gender ratio is very skewed.
It's something I've come to expect as a fan of car chases and superheroes, but the whole point of Wonder Woman was to bring some much-needed diversity to the genre as well as the audiences. The film isn't just a story about a badass female crime fighter, it's also a way to bring women into the fold as fans, which means more money and business for everyone. How is this a bad thing? After all, more women go out to see movies than men, but make up a smaller percent of action movie audience — with the caveat that women are back in the majority if the action flick centers around a female protagonist (hello, Hunger Games).
This, along with women-only screenings, bodes well for the success of Wonder Woman and female-centered action movies on the whole — MRAs be damned. Journalist Dana Schwartz said it best.
to men complaining about the all-women Wonder Woman screening—— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 27, 2017
you're the reason we don't want you all there
