@DonCheadle Yes, beacause that's what we need..more division in America. Libels vs Conservatives Dems vs GOP Christians vs non-Christians & men vs women— Keli Spiegel (@keli97_keli) May 30, 2017
An all women screening of Wonder Woman pits men against women? How? https://t.co/zAYLEJcRBV— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017
@DonCheadle She said it DIVIDES them...and that is literally what it does. If we had a male only screening of Superman, how would that go over?— Taylor Danger Evans (@taylorDEvans21) May 30, 2017
@DonCheadle I mean I think the core of it is that if men got a screening of Superman that excluded women it would be considered sexist, no?— Nathan Calderon (@FantasyCalderon) May 30, 2017
The fact that it was Superman would make it Stupidman. Sexism is institutional. No special screenings necessary for that moniker to stick. https://t.co/W4UA7UEPdD— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017
@liOnOutlawGhOst @DonCheadle All you have to do is think of how an all white or all men screening of the movie would be received. #DoubleStandards confused with equality— MCxte (@MusicandSoul8) May 30, 2017
That's a thimble deep analogy. And a double standard presupposes equal footing. This ain't that. https://t.co/babyaR313J— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017
@ccookbr @DonCheadle I have no privilege as a man, I have never been given preferential treatment over a woman. I have several times been denied entry...— CRS (@TheMindOfCRS89) May 30, 2017
Then you're confusing your personal experience with societal norms. You're also probably missing some examples from your personal experience https://t.co/rMqn3OHa5P— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017