Don Cheadle Drops Mic On Guys Who Want Men-Only Wonder Woman Screenings

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.
Last week, a bunch of men got very upset about Alamo Drafthouse Austin's women-only screenings of Wonder Woman. In response to the backlash, the demand for gals-only screenings has skyrocketed, prompting the theater chain to add now sold-out screenings at locations from Dallas to Brooklyn (the proceeds of which will go to Planned Parenthood). This, of course, has only made those cranky dudes crankier, and now they want their own men-only screenings. Luckily, actor Don Cheadle stepped up to the plate to go to bat for women — and school some of his own — on Twitter.
On Tuesday, the Hotel Rwanda star debated with people complaining that the women-only screenings are sexist and unfair. He responded to one person who claimed that the screenings only encourage division. "An all women screening of Wonder Woman pits men against women? How?" Cheadle responded. Another critic chimed in, "If we had a male only screening of Superman, how would that go over?" — to which Cheadle had the most brilliant mic-drop of a reply. "Stupidly," he said. "There's no point to men making a point about celebrating themselves. That's called 'the planet.' Claro?" YAAS DON YAAAAS. Well. Freaking. Said. Sir.
The back-and-forth branched off into discussions about institutional sexism, in which Cheadle continued to shut down the ignorant among us. "I have no privilege as a man, I have never been given preferential treatment over a woman," one guy claimed, evoking this response from the Ocean's 11 franchise star: "Then you're confusing your personal experience with societal norms. You're also probably missing some examples from your personal experience." And when another commenter labeled the screenings a "double-standard," Cheadle explained that "a double standard presupposes equal footing. This ain't that."
Last week, Alamo Drafthouse announced the initial screenings that kicked off this whole ridiculous uproar. "Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed' for one special night," they tweeted. "And when we say 'People Who Identify As Women Only,' we mean it. Everyone working at this screening -- venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team -- will be female."
