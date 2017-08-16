In slow motion, things began to change for Neicy after she was unjustly tasered by a police officer at the end of season 3. It was an incident that was clearly motivated by race, and she struggled to cope with what happened. A settlement from the city worth $150,000 certainly seemed to help, though. But what could have been a silver lining for Neicy — she claimed to be putting the money in a trust fund for her kids, but this wasn’t true — quickly became another rain cloud. She splurged on clothes and bottle service. She bought her daughter’s father a new car. And things went really far south after she was involved in a fight at a nightclub, and it went viral online. By clapping back on Twitter, Niecy violated the terms of her settlement and was forced to give back the money. She was back where she started, broke and jobless with two children.