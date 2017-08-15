Sarah Paulson's Girlfriend Holland Taylor Won't Watch Her On American Horror Story For This Sweet Reason
The presence of Sarah Paulson may be one of the best parts of American Horror Story, but there's one person who would prefer the Emmy winner to explore projects a little less, well, horrific.
Paulson's girlfriend Holland Taylor doesn't like watching American Horror Story, and the reason is actually quite sweet. In an interview with People, the Two and a Half Men star — who has been dating Paulson for over a year — admitted that seeing her beloved in danger is a little unsettling.
"She’s had two seasons in a row where she was running and screaming and fleeing and being in jeopardy," Taylor explained to People of why AHS isn't her favourite of her girlfriend's many programs, which include American Crime Story. "I don’t like watching her in jeopardy. It’s hard."
Unfortunately for Holland, Paulson is already onboard for season 7 of the anthology series, American Horror Story: Cult, which debuts on 8th September. While we don't know about the horror that will unfold for Paulson's character, we do know that she will have not one, but two love interests. (I wonder if Holland feels any better about watching her girlfriend's romantic entanglements onscreen?)
Of course, whatever happens onscreen is not nearly as romantic as Holland and Paulson's real-life relationship. Paulson confirmed that she was head-over-heels for Taylor to The New York Times in March of 2016, and she didn't mince words:
"What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and [the person I am in love with] happens to be Holland Taylor," Paulson told the outlet.
Earlier this year, the pair exchanged sweet tweets, leading fans to declare them the ultimate #CoupleGoals.
Paulson probably won't quit American Horror Story so Taylor can sleep better at night, but there's no reason that these two can't at least cuddle on the couch and watch it together, right?
