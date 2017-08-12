If you’re a big wuss or have an inexplicable fear of clowns (like me) then perhaps you should turn away.
On the heels of its premiere which is less than a month away, American Horror Story: Cult dropped a couple more trailers this week, and we’re terrified and just a tad confused.
In Ryan Murphy’s latest effort we see clowns, many, many clowns, in eerie, nightmare-inducing makeup and wardrobe.
In one trailer we see clown blowing up a balloon. But this isn't for making a balloon animal because this balloon is full of bees. Is the clown blowing them out from his lungs? How is that possible? When the clown pops the balloon, he is swarmed by bees, and nothing could be freakier.
Then there's the one where circles and circles of clowns ring around a blue-haired woman. It's called "Ritual Scream." So that's not horrifying.
In the next trailer, Murphy’s villainous red-nosed entourage, appear by the dozens, encircling a woman wearing a turquoise wig. And no, it’s nothing like the turquoise wig we fell in love with last week at Crop Over. In the trailer above the clowns appear in everyday clothing (what does it mean, Ryan?) in the trailer below they appear more cult-like, dressed in classic circus-like costumes but instead of the colourful wardrobe we’re used to seeing, these guys are dressed in all-black (again, Ryan, sir, what the heck does it mean?).
While clowns have long been used as a device of terror in film for decades (thanks, Stephen King), it’s unclear how the cult aspect will tie into that premise. Perhaps Murphy is just blending two of horror’s most prevalent themes for the ultimate scare. Though be aware there’s another layer to season 7: the 2016 election.
“The season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, as noted by the Washington Post, back in February. “I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” he continued.
However, there's some debate regarding just how literal Murphy's comments should be taken after a recent reveal.
American Horror Story: Cult premieres 8th September on Fox UK.
