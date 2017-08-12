Looks like Gypsy will be joining The Get Down in the list of Netflix shows cancelled after one season. Sense8 was also recently cancelled after just two seasons.
Naomi Watts starred in the psychological thriller where a therapist interferes in the lives of her patients and ends up in an intense sexual relationship with a client's (Karl Glusman) ex-girlfriend (Sophie Cookson), despite being married (her husband is by Billy Crudup).
Many episodes of the show, which was created by Lisa Rubin, were directed by Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson. Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks re-recorded the show's titular song to have it play during the opening credits.
Advertisement
Obviously, a lot of work and passion went into the show and, although fans were vocal about their support, the critics simply didn't agree. In a previous conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Rubin commented on the discrepancy.
“There’s clearly a big disconnect between critics and audiences… I’m so happy with the fan response," she said, adding "What I’m intrigued by is that a lot of people have binged it, but the critics are saying it’s slow and boring, while viewers are saying it’s addicting. If the show is about an identity crisis, that’s applicable to the reception of the show. Everyone sees something different. The show is a Rorschach test itself."
The show's cancellation comes just two months after Netflix's founder announced that he wants to cancel more shows. He told CNBC, "I'm always pushing the content team: We have to take more risk; you have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall."
Fans mourned the loss of the show on Twitter. They loved the way the show handled female sexuality and that it featured a lesbian relationship.
first sense8 and now gypsy @netflix what's your beef with the gays— jess (@lexasgriffins) August 11, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement