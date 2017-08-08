Story from TV Shows

The Most Undeniably Unnecessary Nude Scenes On Game Of Thrones

Elena Nicolaou
Along with The Real World and Sex and the City, Game of Thrones used to be the kind of show that I would never, ever consider watching with my parents. It seemed that every third scene or so, the show would cut to a brothel in King’s Landing where topless women mingled amongst reclining men. Some of the time, these scenes were relevant to a character's story arc. Most of the time, though, there was no point to the nudity. Characters pranced around naked because it was an HBO show and hey, why not. One viewer even coined the term "sexposition" to describe the gratuitous nudity.
Over the course of its seven seasons, nudity is now depicted far less frequently, and far more deliberately, on Game of Thrones. When I compare the scene of Littlefinger’s brothel to this season’s sex scene between Grey Worm and Missandei, I see how significantly the show has evolved in its depiction of nudity. Now, if a character is unclothed, it’s because she’s emerging from a fire or walking to the Red Keep in shame. Essentially, nudity serves a purpose.
Looking back, I’m shocked by the frequency of Game of Thrones' unnecessary nude scenes. Odds are, you will be too.
1 of 14
Littlefinger tries to speak over his employees' noise.
Season 1, Episode 7

Before Petyr Baelish's official job title was Meddler of Winterfell, he was the owner of a brothel in King's Landing. In this scene, he choreographs the sexual encounter between Ros and Armeca, two prostitutes. Then, over the sound of their pleasure, he explains the story of his unending love for Catelyn Stark. If you're ever feeling sympathy for Littlefinger, watch this scene — it'll knock any tenderness right out of you.
2 of 14
Hodor randomly shows up naked.
Season 1, Episode 8

After a naked Hodor traipses out of the woods, Bran gives him a look that says, "Please fix yourself." Turns out he's been practicing his Three Eyed Raven gaze of dismay since Season 1.

Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor, called filming the nude scene "probably the most traumatic day of my life." A prosthetic penis was attached to Nairn's groin by a very patient makeup team.
3 of 14
The Sand Snakes tease Bronn.
Season 5, Episode 7

The Sand Snake sisters (R.I.P.) were expert assassins, but this scene would have you believing that their most powerful weapon was their feminine wiles. Tyene uses her nudity to distract Bronn before poisoning him. He survives.
4 of 14

via GIPHY

Oberyn meets the men and women of King's Landing.
Season 4, Episode 3

In this scene, the visiting Dornish prince Oberyn Martell acquaints himself with some of the individuals working in Littlefinger's brothel. "You're a little bit of mischief, aren't you?" he says to one woman, before taking off her clothes. Talk about women being lined up like goods.
5 of 14
Oberyn and Ellaria boast about their "lifestyle."
Season 4, Episode 3

Oberyn and Ellaria would be that enlightened couple you meet at a party who brag about their smashing sexual adventures — and we kind of loved it.

That said, this orgy scene wasn't strictly necessary. Rather, it was an excuse to show off the freewheeling Dornish way of life and love.
6 of 14
Maester Pycelle drones to an uninterested audience.
Season 1, Episode 10

Ros should've listened more carefully when Maester Pycelle was speaking of Joffrey's character.
7 of 14
Viserys has political pillow talk.
Season 1, Episode 4

Why do the characters of Game of Thrones think foreplay is an appropriate time to retell family legends or long stories? Between kisses with the handmaiden Doreah, Viserys gives some important exposition on the history of the Targaryen dragons.
8 of 14
Bronn gets distracted from his storytelling.
Season 2, Episode 9

Once again the characters of Game of Thrones display their knack for telling long stories while people undress. Here, Bronn cuts the tale of his childhood fights short the second the prostitute removes her clothing entirely.
9 of 14

via GIPHY

Bronn sleeps with yet another prostitute.
Season 3, Episode 1

Bronn's life essentially consists of wisecracks, Jack Sparrow-esque fighting style, and ogling at women. Podrick walks in on Bronn with Mirebelle, a prostitute. Are there not locks in King's Landing?
10 of 14

via GIPHY

Cersei's young lover sulks.
Season 1, Episode 10

Nowadays, Cersei's parades around her relationship with Jaime Lannister. But back in Season 1, her main secret affair was with her cousin, Lancel.

In a tone that only Cersei can pull off, she commands he "stop talking" and "get back into bed," before she walks out of the room to take care of business.
11 of 14
Daenerys witnesses a Dothraki orgy.
Season 1, Episode 2

As the saying goes, when you marry someone, you marry their family. In this scene, Daenerys learns that she's married into the kind of family who duels, kills, and has orgies to the beat of the drums at a wedding.
12 of 14
Viserys takes a good look at his sister.
Season 1, Episode 1

Viserys' creepy disrobing of his younger sister gave us an understanding of the horrors Daenerys endured living in exile with him. He remarks, "You have a woman's body now," while feeling her breast; we all collectively vomited.

Still, this scene seemed a bit like a manufactured opportunity to show Emilia Clarke's bare body.
13 of 14
Melisandre has a natural birth.
Season 2, Episode 4

She's giving birth to a demon baby in a cave. I guess the least concerning fact about this scene is that Carice Van Houten, who plays Melisandre, is completely naked.
14 of 14
Yara gets her fill.
Season 6, Episode 9

A stricken Theon Greyjoy looks on as his sister, Yara, makes out with a prostitute. This scene is a callback to the earlier days of Game of Thrones, when naked women frequently roamed amid groups of rowdy men.
