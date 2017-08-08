Though Stranger Things season 2 is still months away, Netflix is making the wait a little easier for us by offering up its stars for magazine features and TV interviews early. The four main boys of the crew are on the September cover of Nylon Guys, for instance, but what we picked up from their interview was really about the girls of the show. It seems the addition of new girl Max, played by Sadie Sink, was great news to breakout star Millie Bobby Brown.
“She’s a skater, sort of a punk girl, and she slowly becomes part of the group,” Finn Wolfhard (Mike) told Nylon. In a parenthetical, the writer says Brown was "relieved" to have another girl on the set, according to creators Matt and Ross Duffer.
When Sink's character was first announced, Variety reported that she was "a tomboy with a complicated history and a serious streak." At San Diego Comic-Con, she explained to Entertainment Weekly that Max just moved to Hawkins from California.
In the Stranger Things season 2 trailer, we can see a glimpse of Max, looking either sullen or uneasy as she slouches in her desk at school.
As little as we know of Max, we know even less of how Brown's character Eleven will make it back to this side of reality, so it's impossible to say what kind of scenes the two young actresses will have together. Even if they have none, we can guess doing all that press with one more girl around must be nicer. (No offence to Nancy or Barb, of course — we're talking core kids' crew.)
In an interview with Access Hollywood at Comic-Con, Sink described what it was like to join the tight-knit cast.
"It was a little bit daunting at first but we all clicked automatically," she said. "We all bonded over some little thing. It really worked out perfectly that all of our personalities just really, really clicked, and I'm so lucky to be working with all of them."
