Sunday night's Game Of Thrones episode, "The Spoils Of War," was particularly jam-packed with Big Moments. Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) finally reunited. There was a massive dragon battle. Everybody has feels about the chemistry between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).
Amid all of this drama, it was easy to miss one of the biggest revelations in Game Of Thrones mythology. While Dany and Jon tried to shield their eyes from all the sparks flying between them, it was confirmed the Children Of The Forest and the First Men once fought the White Walkers as far south as Dragonstone. While viewers might have believed they had seen the last of the Children during the destructive White Walker battle in season 6's "The Door," it seems the supernatural beings will continue to have an affect on Thrones.
Now that the HBO drama is talking about the Children Of The Forest once again (and showing us their foreboding cave paintings), we thought it was the perfect time to explain who exactly these beings are. Keep reading to get all the details you need on the Children and find out what their cave symbols really mean.
