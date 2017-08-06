Calling All Liz Lemons: Tina Fey Is Coming Back To TV

Great news! Tina Fey is coming back to TV with the second season of her NBC sitcom Great News. The multi-hyphenate actress, writer, and executive producer will have a recurring role throughout the show which returns this fall.
The show is centred around an up-and-coming news producer and her new intern, who also happens to be her mother. Created by a group of 30 Rock veterans, the comedy is definitely one to catch up on if you missed the first season.
Fey's character, Diana St. Tropez, comes in as the new boss of the fictional news network MNN. While at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, series creator and showrunner Tracey Wigfield described Fey's character as "Sheryl Sandberg on steroids." Wigfield, who first worked with Fey on 30 Rock as a writer, added that Diana will often be at odds with Andrea Martin's character Carol. "This character kind of represents to her everything that she isn't," she added. Set to be "the woman that has it all," we cannot wait to see Fey back in front of the camera.
This will be Tina Fey's first time back as an actress on a scripted broadcast series since the end of 30 Rock in 2013, though she has made recurring appearances as a number of different characters ranging from a lawyer to a therapist on her Netflix's series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
So far, she is committed to appearing in seven episodes, though we secretly hope for a lot more. “Her presence in the show, I hope, really sets up all of our characters on really funny stories for the rest of the season,” Wigfield added.
