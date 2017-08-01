“I will say this to the audience: If y’all thought y’all were sick of seeing this shit, I was very sick of living it,” says Kenny. This is extremely fair. That said: I’m still sick of seeing this shit. DeMario, perhaps the very last person who has not specifically been convicted of a war crime that you’d want in your corner, comes to Lee’s defence: “I’m just saying, the Lee that I know was a very genuine guy.” Kenny says Lee’s behaviour “didn’t feel” like racism, but more like the desperate measures taken by a guy who feels like he’s way “out of his league.” For the record, I stan for Kenny. I am annoyed that so much of the season was about his drama with Lee, when it could have otherwise served as a proof of concept to sell the professional wrestler slash big-hearted single dad sitcom that America needs. Lee says he should have been a “better friend” and apologises to Kenny. Kenny pushes back, reminding Lee—who keeps repeating that he has a lot to learn—how pleased he was in the talking-head interviews wherein he described tormenting his fellow contestants. As a reward to all of us for struggling through this, Chris Harrison brings out Kenny’s daughter Mackenzie, a gorgeous, self-possessed kid who I am now rooting for to star in The Bachelorette season 33. (Just kidding. Mackenzie, you are so much better than any of this.) But that’s not all: It’s almost Kenny’s birthday, so the show sends them to Disneyland, in what is obviously a (very effective) ploy to manipulate my emotions.