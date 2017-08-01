So anyway, Manfred, Fiji, and Joe Strong (Jason Lewis) go to his house. No wait, let me tell it again: A psychic, a witch, and an angel walk into a haunted house, and the witch asks, “Do you see any ghosts now?” You can see how this scene could use a punchline better than Fiji saying “oh my Goddess” when the floorboards light up with an evil red energy. Manfred lets the ghost of Aubrey inside of him to show him what happened, since she can’t speak through all the water in her lungs. It’s a mishmash of images: She's standing on a dirt road at night as a truck drives up; there's a gun in a woman’s hand; her watching her own feet as she’s dragged off; her waking up in the sunlight on the side of the river surrounded by human skeletons; a man dressed in black with a skull face mask standing over her; and her drowning. While it’s clear that Bobo didn’t kill Aubrey, none of these things offer the layperson any hints about who did or any substantial evidence that might get Bobo out of jail.