You Can Buy Happiness, So Go Ahead & Order Takeout Tonight

To reach this conclusion, the researchers actually conducted a few studies. They surveyed 4,500 people in the U.S., the Netherlands, Denmark, and Canada, asking about their levels of time-related stress, how they spent their money (on material goods or time-saving purchases), and their life satisfaction. The results of one survey showed that 28 percent reported spending money on saving time, and those people were more satisfied with their lives than the rest. They conducted another survey of 1,800 Americans, expanding their question about time-saving purchases, so that 50 percent of the respondents said they'd made such purchases, and they too, reported greater satisfaction.