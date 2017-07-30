Gigi Hadid's latest looks alone prove she's a lover of Millennial pink. From the unforgettable Alice + Olivia duster coat she wore this year for her 22nd birthday celebration to the Lizzie McGuire-inspired pink pant suit she wowed New York City with last month, the supermodel embraces the colour wholeheartedly.
Most recently, Hadid took her admiration for the colour to a whole new level. Behold, the star's new bold bright pink locks. She took to Instagram to debut the look through a high ponytail hairstyle and complementing rose makeup by Maybelline. Celebrity hair stylist Kenna, who Hadid tagged in her post, was the mastermind behind her eye-catching new 'do.
Maybelline — along with brands like Urban Decay and Bumble and bumble. — popularized the temporary DIY hair chalking trend that Hadid appears to be sporting. Given how her roots remain closer to her standard hair colour, it's safe to say the pink will most likely wash out soon enough. Though her 'gram doesn't reveal exactly what prompted her to do this unexpected transformation, it's possible she's experimenting with upcoming new products from Maybelline, which she also tagged in the pic.
Fall and soon after, the holidays, will be here sooner than you think, so there's no doubt these beauty giants already have those major seasons in mind. In short, we're here for Hadid-approved Millennial Pink hair chalk and her fabulous look. Her comfortable, vintage Star Wars tee also adds a nice touch and like a pro, she didn't even get a drop of dye on it. It will be interesting to see what colour she tries next.
