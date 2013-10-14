These days, it takes a lot for us to get excited about lip gloss. With all the long-lasting, heavily-pigmented lipstick options available, why go back to the sticky goop of yore? Well, apparently lip gloss got our apathetic memo and seriously upped its game.
Color Elixir, the new glossy line from Maybelline, is a new generation of lip color. Texturally, it's a dream. Hydrating, silky, and miraculously not sticky, it's everything we never thought a lip gloss could be. It's more like a balm, actually, just in liquid form. And, the colors are seriously pretty. From a deeply gorgeous blackberry to all the pinks, corals, and reds a girl could want, the only issue we foresee is running out of room for all our new favorite lippies.
A shiny lip is pretty much the opposite of this season's matte-heavy colors. While we do enjoy being on-trend, what we love more is doing things a little bit differently — and this new collection is going to make that goal incredibly easy to accomplish.
Click through for every single beautiful color available, and let us know if you'll be going for the gloss with us.