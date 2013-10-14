Color Elixir, the new glossy line from Maybelline, is a new generation of lip color. Texturally, it's a dream. Hydrating, silky, and miraculously not sticky, it's everything we never thought a lip gloss could be. It's more like a balm, actually, just in liquid form. And, the colors are seriously pretty. From a deeply gorgeous blackberry to all the pinks, corals, and reds a girl could want, the only issue we foresee is running out of room for all our new favorite lippies.