Miley Cyrus Just Proved She's An Expert Prankster

Miley Cyrus is known for pulling a few outrageous antics. Following her Hannah Montana Disney days, the pop phenomenon made headlines for tattooing her love of veganism on her sleeve (literally), appropriating black culture more times than we can count, sailing through the air naked on a wrecking ball, and twerking on Robin Thicke (yeah, we know).
Over the last six months, Cyrus has calmed down a bit. She no longer backs it up every chance she gets, she's in a committed relationship with Liam Hemsworth, she's exploring a new sober lifestyle, and she's getting raw in her new music. But just because she's no longer posing with blunts doesn't mean she's lost her wild side. On Sunday, the "Malibu" songstress posted a photo of herself walking alongside President Barack Obama on her Instagram with the caption: "I never post pap photos but uh ...... @barackobama."
In the pic, Cyrus sports a triangle bikini halter, black sweats, and an elegant top bun while holding a couple of food items next to an equally relaxed-looking Obama. Though the pic is clearly Photoshopped (there's even a watermark with @aligutyedits), it didn't stop fans from celebrating the "hang out."
"WHAT LITERALLY MY ICONS IN ONE PICTURE," one Instagram user wrote. Others posted "The fact that you two are hanging out gives me life" and "Idk what to do at this point I just blacked out."
But even those who were skeptical about the pic's authenticity couldn't help but verbalise their desires that the epic corner store run was the real deal.
"Sure looks real though.. but doubt she would be wearing that top next to him haha," one user wrote. Another commented, "Fake photo but here for it" with a praise hands emoji.
For those of us wishing for the two to meet IRL so they can throw the biggest party in the U.S.A., don't give up hope just yet. Since leaving office, Obama has been spotted hanging out with people like Richard Branson, Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Hanks, so we know he's down for a little celeb time.
