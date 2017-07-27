Kit Harington Wants To Make Tormund & Brienne Happen

There's no saying when — or if — Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) will ever be reunited on our screens again, but it's safe to say that everyone is rooting for the potential couple anyways. Since last season, fans and cast members have been weighing in on Briemund and the verdict is a resounding: hell yes — make that happen.
And now Kit Harington is revealing his thoughts on his best bud's love interest: he approves. Calling it a "showmance," he is very down to see where their flirtations go.
"You don’t expect Tormund to ever find love in Thrones," Harington told PEOPLE. "And then of course Brienne comes along and she’s the perfect person and he makes all the wrong overtures toward her. I think there’s times that are right for comedy in this series and that’s one of them. You might find a little bit of lightheartedness in that relationship between those two."
Unfortunately, Christie doesn't see the sparks flying like we do. "People say to me a lot — total strangers — they want that [a Brienne and Tormund relationship] to happen," she said to PEOPLE in the same conversation. "But as far as I’m aware, has Brienne displayed anything that says, ‘I’m engaged with this. I want this to happen?’" However, in another interview from earlier this month, Christie seemed pretty into the idea. She told Access Hollywood, "He doesn't judge her on any attractiveness scale. And I think that could be rather interesting. Don't you?"
