For those that didn't catch the scene, Theon was faced with a serious decision at the end of "Stormborn", the second episode in the seventh season of GoT. His uncle, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæck) bombarded the ship that he and his sister, Yara (Gemma Whelan) along with the Sand Snakes, and a full crew of fighters, were on. Many died, but Euron saved Yara as a barter to get Theon involved in the fight. Face-to-face with his nephew, who's been to hell and back at the violent hands of Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), he tells him to come and save his sister. Theon, instead, runs and jumps overboard, saving himself. The triggers to his PTSD are all around him: blood, weapons, and screams. He couldn't do anything but leave to survive. Allen said the departure from his on-screen sister was "heartbreaking". No word on if they'll ever be reunited.