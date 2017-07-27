While Theon was under Ramsay's roof, he was renamed Reek and made to be the maniacal murderer's personal servant. Allen says that revisiting that dark time from his character's past was as intense as you'd imagine and played heavily into that segment. "Going back to the imagery of what he saw back then, and allowing that to flood back in," he says. "Also, as an actor, having to delve back into something that was so long ago in his arc is pretty crazy. But it’s always been there throughout; it’s just gauging what brings him back, how much is created in his own head, and how much is an effective threat. I would say he’s in a better place, but he’s still definitely harkening back to those memories."