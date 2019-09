Additionally, Aquirre-Sacasa assured ET that they intended to make full use of the 22 episodes to develop the stories of the existing supporting characters we know and love on the show. "We were so happy with the response that people had to season one. We gave it our all and we were so happy that the fans were so passionate and that people so responded to these characters and these actors that everyone loves," she shared. "I think the one thing that we wanted to do in season one that we didn’t get a chance to was explore some of our secondary characters. Characters like Kevin, like Josie, and like the Pussycats, so 22 episodes is just a much, much bigger canvas and allows us to kind of spotlight those characters in a really big way."