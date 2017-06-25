After Riverdale’s intense season finale cliffhanger, we’re still on the edge of our seats. And you better believe we’re digging for clues, we mean anything, about the upcoming season.
So far, we may have learned who killed Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) and we’re questioning Fred Andrews’ (Luke Perry) fate. Despite all the nail-biting drama, there’s at least one minor, but important detail that may have just been revealed about what we can expect next season.
On Friday, the official Archie Comics Twitter account shared a sweet photo. In the image, we see Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) working on a car.
Now, it’s unclear who’s guiding who here. Betty’s hand rests near Jughead’s hand, and it almost looks like she’s guiding him. Though, it could also be the other way around, with the male lead guiding her as per typical heteronormative plotlines (rolls eyes). Then again, for any hardcore fan of the Archie Comics world who is already familiar with each of the characters traits, then you already know: Betty is actually a skilled mechanic in the comic books.
Considering the way the image is set up, it seems like this little detail is, in fact, confirming that season 2 will show more of Betty getting her hands dirty. After all, it’s Reinhart who’s fully engaged — using both hands to fix the car, while our dear Sprouse has one hand in the car and one firmly around an iced beverage. Fans immediately responded to the image on Twitter with excitement.
“@ArchieComics @colesprouse @lilireinhart One of the things I loved about Betty in the comic was her mechanic skills! Glad to see it written into the show now!” said @BeckyDeVendra.
“@ArchieComics @colesprouse @lilireinhart Betty working on a car with a loose ponytail is giving me major retro/classic #archiecomics vibes, love it! Is it October yet?” said @daphnesvieira.
Ugh, October has never felt SO far away.
