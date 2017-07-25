Rachel’s mom asks where Bryan’s loyalty would lie if his mom and Rachel were to “bump heads.” (Kathy is either very perceptive or has been well prepared about Bryan’s, shall we say,by producers.) He settles on Rachel, but it’s not a very satisfying answer and Kathy can tell Rachel didn’t like that question. Constance, too, is a skeptic, saying in a talking-head interview that her “gut” read Bryan — whose veins run with aspartame, in my medical opinion — as insincere. Over a meal, the Lindsays proceed to ask him some more normal, non-dramatic questions, but Bryan, seemingly bothered, excuses himself from the table. (This may be misleading editing, but why not keep the magic alive in our hearts?) Rachel is irritated with her loved ones. “The energy is totally different than it was the other two days,” she says. Perhaps this is not a coincidence, Rachel. When Bryan asks for her blessing, Kathy again expresses her vague approval, in that she trusts her daughter’s judgment. She also gives him some advice: “If you don’t have issues, then somebody’s not being true to the other.”