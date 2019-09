Midnight is apparently a ghost town, in the sense that every building is in disrepair, needs a new paint job, or hasn’t been cared for at all in the last 50 years, but all the shopkeepers did go for splashy neon signs to add just that right touch of modernity. It’s a weird aesthetic. The first person he bumps into is Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) who happens to be doing her best Sydney Bristow impression because being a female spy is a highly conspicuous job. He pops into the pawn shop, and now we know that the legend of Annabelle is real (and headache inducing), where he meets Bobo Winthrop (Dylan Bruce), not to be confused with Bobo Del Rey on the other TV sci-fi show with western sensibilities, Wynonna Earp . (I grew up in Texas and have never met anyone who goes by Bobo, so I don’t know where this TV phenomenon is coming from, but anyway.) This Bobo just so happens to be the nicest human in the world, so he rents Manfred an apartment and asks for his help finding his missing finance in exchange for a month’s free rent. Manfred takes a pass, pretending that he’s a fake because he’s a city boy who doesn’t know about helping his small-town neighbors out yet.