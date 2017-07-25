Olivia kidnaps Manfred, dragging him to her (absolutely gorgeous) apartment with Lemuel — and for some reason, Fiji is also involved in this — to interrogate him about why he moved to Midnight. I’m making special note of the fact that she asked if her dad sent him because we don’t know who she works for yet and that’s obviously going to be a plot line in the future. He tells them Xylda sent him here because of a psychic feeling and Lemuel says he knows her. Manfred doesn’t give up Hightower, but it turns out all this suspicion is because the sheriff questioned Manfred exactly like they did the rest of the time (and because Olivia is inherently distrusting of everyone). Insert exposition about what Midnight and its inhabitants are, powerful mystical energy, the veil between the living and the dead, etc.