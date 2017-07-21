After teasing the next instalment of their FX anthology series for weeks on Instagram, co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have finally revealed the title of American Horror Story season 7. The 2016 election-themed season will be called American Horror Story: Cult — and it looks like it'll be just as creepy as that sounds.
The title isn't all FX revealed on Thursday, either. The network also announced that American Horror Story: Cult will premiere on September 5 — so fans don't have to wait long to get their horror-tv fix. The news was officially announced at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California.
Advertisement
While there's still a lot of mystery surrounding the AHS season (when isn't there?), we do have some clues about what Cult will entail. On Wednesday, Murphy announced that Girls' Lena Dunham will be joining the AHS season 7 cast, alongside Scream Queens' Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, and longtime AHS vets Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.
Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017
Before Comic-Con, Murphy also posted one last mysterious photo of a man covered in bees on his Instagram. In the past few weeks, Murphy's been sharing creepy images and illustrations that are apparently clues about the next season (along with, of course, some set photos from the upcoming Versace season of American Crime Story).
Lourd and Peters have also been spotted with blue hair in recent weeks, leading fans to believe the dye jobs could be related to the upcoming AHS season. Murphy himself shared some of the hair photos on his Instagram account, which can't be an accident, right?
Naturally, the title reveal came courtesy of a group of creepy clowns at Comic-Con. But did we really expect anything less at this point?
BREAKING: #AHS7 official title is American Horror Story: Cult #SDCC pic.twitter.com/rzMjiBYfS9— Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) July 21, 2017
Advertisement