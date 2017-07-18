Sarah Hyland is incredibly busy. When she's not starring as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, the 26-year-old is writing and recording music. She's released covers of Maroon 5's "Don't Wanna Know" and The Chainsmokers "Closer," and just this weekend, dropped a catchy summer jam. "Know U Anymore" is a collaboration with a new artist, Bo Talks, and if this is any indication of what her much anticipated rumored album would sound like, then we're all in. She also appeared in ABC's Dirty Dancing remake, where she showed off her musical chops as Lisa Houseman, Baby's ukulele-playing older sister. But that's not all — Hyland also flexes her fashion muscles as creative director for Candie's, and she'll star in the label's upcoming campaign.
And with all that, she still found time to tune into the Game of Thrones premiere.
In anticipation of Candie's fall line, which launches at exclusively at Khol's this afternoon , we asked Hyland about what she hopes women take away from the designs, her vocal opposition to online bullying, and who she thinks should rule the Seven Kingdoms. (Hint: She subscribes to this controversial theory.)
Refinery29: I saw this weekend that you released new music. I have to ask, can we expect a full-fledged album?
"I don't know. I'm being coy."
Can you tell me if you're working on any more music?
"I've been writing a lot and that's all I'll say. I don't want to push the cart before the horse."
You recently starred in Dirty Dancing. Do you plan on taking another role where you sing, and combine those two passions?
"Yeah, that would be so much fun! I'm such a music theatre junkie. Stuff like that is always really great. Unfortunately, I actually had to turn down a movie musical this summer for personal reasons, but I would love to do something like that again."
You've branched out in so many fields: acting, music, fashion. How do they overlap with each other? Does one inspire what you do in another?
"No, I think I treat them all very individually. My acting and my music, and being a creative director is a whole 'nother ball game in itself. I don't like to mix business with business. I like to put 110% into each and everything individually instead of merging all three."
How would you describe the new Candie's back to school collection? What's the vibe?
"The vibe is all about confidence and being fun, flirty, and girly with a little bit of edge to it. It's really great whether you're going back to school, starting college, or starting a new job. There are amazing statement pieces in it, and it has all of my favourite fall colours in it, like cranberry, olive green, and rose gold hardware. It's really simple, and it comes at an affordable price point. The statement pieces are so great. You don't have to over accessorise. You don't have to think. The outfit already speaks for itself with statement chokers and cold shoulders and cut outs with beautiful prints. I think people will like it a lot."
This is your third season with Candies. How has your role changed?
"It's been really great to be able to evolve with the brand as well as learn the ins and outs of the fashion industry. Not just styling something, but creating it. Having the whole creative process has been very eye-opening and fun for me to learn about. It's great knowing that I can let my personal style in the collection while collaborating with what sells the best."
What would you like people to take away from your designs?
"That they feel beautiful and confident in the look."
Speaking of confidence, you've been very vocal about the struggle against online bullying. I was wondering what advice you have for a young girl who may be going through something similar.
"Like I said in my statement a few months ago, it's best to surround yourself with people who love and support you and that are passionate about things that make you and everybody around you want to be a better version of themselves. Unfortunately, with today, it's not going to be easy to escape online bullying or negative comments. All you can really do is push forward and, it's easier said than done, but to ignore it. You have to really surround yourself with positivity."
Your Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter also has spoken about this issue. Have you two ever spoken about it or shared tips?
"Yeah. I would like to think that I have been a good influence on her for the past eight years. She was nine years old when she started, and I was eighteen, so I'd already been through actually bullying at school and girlfriends sleeping with boyfriends, and stabbing you in the back. Of course we talk about things like that. We're females and we like to empower each other."
Speaking of Modern Family, what do you hope the show's legacy is?
"Good question! I hope that the legacy goes on to show that we are a show that opened barriers for a lot of people. I've met a lot of people that have been very judgmental their whole lives, and because of Modern Family they've opened their eyes a little bit. I literally, shit you not, [have met people] who have been like 'I won't let my kids watch the show because of the gays and I don't want them to know about gay people.' But [the characters] actually seem like real people, and like a real family. It's still the greatest thing in the world to hear that we opened up their eyes to show that we're all equal, and we're all here to love one another and to live as normal a life as possible with our families. That's what I love about the show is that it really opened up people's lives to be more accepting of one another."
I saw on your Instagram story last night that you were watching Game of Thrones. What did you think of Ed Sheeran's cameo?
"Oh my god, it was adorable. I thought it was great. I remember reading something whenever it was released that he was singing in the episode. I was like 'What are they gonna do, like a show or something?' But it was awesome. He looked perfect as a Lannister. I thought it was really, really sweet. I know he's such a big fan of the show, so it was really awesome to see. I was a little bit jelly."
Who would you wanna see on the Iron Throne?
"Oh, I don't know! I always go back and forth. No matter what, I think that a Targaryen is going to be on the Iron Throne whether it's Dany, Tyrion, or Jon."
