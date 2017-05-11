Sarah Hyland Blasts Paparazzi For Trying To Start Beef With Ariel Winter

Yesterday was a big day for Dunphy devotees. ABC just announced that it has renewed Modern Family for a ninth and 10th season — which means it's a good thing that its stars Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter are playing so darn nice.
Though their onscreen alter egos, sisters Haley and Alex Dunphy, are prone to butting heads on the Emmy-winning sitcom, Hyland and Winter — both of whom reportedly just scored big raises — are totally tight in real life. For proof, consult Hyland's tweet from last night, in which she called out the paparazzi for trying to stir up drama between her and her 19-year-old costar.
"Paps at the airport trying to get me to talk shit about my girl @arielwinter1," the 26-year-old actress, next up in ABC's Dirty Dancing remake, tweeted. "Y'all digging for something you're never gonna get."
YASSS. That show of sisterly affection earned Hyland's tweet more than 3,000 likes, as well as this sweet response from Winter herself.
"Love you," the young star, who was a guest on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, tweeted back.
It's refreshing to see someone other than Winter defending her from haters. The former child star recently stood up for herself on social media after she was criticized for being inappropriately dressed at a recent event promoting Modern Family. Her body-positive attitude has also attracted the interest of online trolls, whom Winter says have sent her lewd messages.
Hyland, however, has called her costar the "little sister I always wanted but never had." And that, paps, is the kind of relationship that doesn't involve talking trash or starting beefs. Respect.
