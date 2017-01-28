Ariel Winter turned 19 today and to celebrate she's getting a little cheeky on Instagram. Quite literally, in fact. Winter posted a photo of her and a friend showing off their derrieres that doubled as a birthday message to her mysterious partner in crime. "Happy birthday to my #1 wifey hoe," she wrote. "Love you to the [moon emoji]." When it comes to the birthday wishes Winter's co-stars are sharing, they happen to be a bit more G-rated. Winter's on-screen mom Julie Bowen shared a photo of Winter blowing out her birthday candles. Being that Bowen's played Winter's mom for eight years, it's no surprise she sounded like a real mom in her caption. "HappyBirthday to my sweet girl!!!" she wrote. "@arielwinter I love you!"
Winter's TV sister Sarah Hyland shared a shot of them together in a photo booth. She also only had sweet words for her fake little sis that included a piece of advice from someone who is older and wiser. "Happy 19th Birthday to the little sister I always wanted but never had," Hyland wrote. "I know 19 is the most useless age as you get older but think of it as one year closer to your 20s! Love you so much."
