Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jessie Tyler Ferguson, and Ed O’Neill are coming to the table with a slew of awards and critical acclaim to their names. However, as Uproxx notes, the show hasn't won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in the past two years. Despite that, Modern Family remains ABC's highest-rated show . That may be enough for the cast to get their way — and their raises. The negotiations don't start until May, so there's plenty of time for each party to come to an agreement before anything gets pushed back.