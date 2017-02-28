The eighth season of Modern Family wrapped production last Friday, but sources are reporting that the the ABC comedy could face delays leading into its ninth and (maybe) final season. Contract negotiations haven't yet begun with the show's adult cast, but pay has been a contentious issue for the series before, and we're sure that neither the actors nor production team want a repeat of that performance.
In 2012, the show's adult actors and production team came to a head when the cast wasn't satisfied with their pay. It led to a canceled table read and a lawsuit. But things settled down and the show went on, as is the M.O. for the business.
This time around, the issue of pay may delay the show again. The Hollywood Reporter notes that there is conflict between the show's network, ABC, and the sitcom's producers, 20th Century Fox Television.
"In the case of Modern Family, that price tag is hefty, thanks in large part to the already-rich salaries being paid to the award-winning ensemble," notes THR. "In its eighth season, which is now airing, the stars of Steve Levitan (who is directing the season finale) and Christopher Lloyd’s hit half-hour are said to be making roughly $350,000 per episode as well as getting a cut of the series’ profits. They will no doubt demand considerably more to continue."
Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jessie Tyler Ferguson, and Ed O’Neill are coming to the table with a slew of awards and critical acclaim to their names. However, as Uproxx notes, the show hasn't won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in the past two years. Despite that, Modern Family remains ABC's highest-rated show. That may be enough for the cast to get their way — and their raises. The negotiations don't start until May, so there's plenty of time for each party to come to an agreement before anything gets pushed back.
This announcement comes hot on the heels of news from The Big Bang Theory. According to Variety, stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg make about $1 million per episode. Take note, Modern Family cast. While it's not expected that the stars of ABC's comedy will get close to that, Uproxx adds that the starting number for O'Neill and his crew is hovering around $500,000 per episode.
