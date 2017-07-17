What You Need To Know About The Most Important Place In Westeros

At last, we know where Daenerys and her massive army were headed when they left Essos in season 6. At the end of Sunday night's season 7 premiere, the Mother of Dragons and her fleet of Ironborn ships touched ground at Dragonstone, a castle at the mouth of Blackwater Bay — and the ancestral seat of the Targaryen house.
If you were an expert strategist like Jaime Lannister, that Daenerys was heading to Dragonstone would come as no surprise at all. Though the Mother of Dragons has never set foot in her family's ancestral home, Dragonstone is the most appropriate place for her to plot world domination. As Jaime remarked, Dragonstone is surrounded by the Lannisters' enemies, and is virtually impenetrable.
In the season to come, Dragonstone will have more significance than being Daenerys’ home base. The city sits upon the most precious resource necessary to wage war against the army of White Walkers making their way south.
Here’s everything you need to know about this former Targaryen stronghold, which is set to become one of the most important locations in season 7.
