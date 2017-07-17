Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Got Married This Weekend

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are officially married! The two tied the knot with a surprise gathering, PEOPLE reports, after announcing their engagement in January of this year.
Mara revealed the news via Twitter when she shared a photograph of her and Bell kissing in a romantic candid photograph with the caption "Nuptials." As of now, it's unclear where the wedding and reception took place, but the two look blissful in the photo.
Bell and Mara both appeared in the 2015 remake of Fantastic Four alongside Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan. Their superpowers morphed into a super sweet romance, leading up to their union almost two years after the film's premiere (it came out in August).
Bell was previously married to Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood until they split in 2014. Bell also has a 4-year-old son with Wood. Many fans thought that since Bell and Mara went public with their relationship after being costars, they must have met on set, but that isn't really what happened.
Last month, while promoting her war movie, Megan Leavey, Mara stopped by Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live and was asked about her fiancé. While there, the actress revealed that she and Bell did not first meet on the set of their superhero movie, but they had actually met a decade earlier during a screen test. "We did a screen test together and we had to kiss and it was very — I had to kiss many guys that day for the screen test," she told the audience member. Funnily enough, she says neither of them got the part. Mara went on to explain that they fell in love during their press tour for Fantastic Four.
