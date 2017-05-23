This Is When Kate Mara Fell In Love With Her Fiancé

While Hollywood movies are full of meet-cutes, in real life, they're a little rarer. Chalk that up to dating apps and the fact that not everyone is Zooey Deschanel. But House of Cards star Kate Mara explained that she met fiancé, fellow actor Jamie Bell, in a very Hollywood way —it was just sans the romance of a rom-com.
Us Weekly reports that during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Mara explained to Cohen that the two met at a business function. No, not an awards show à la Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and no, it wasn't some sort of industry mixer, either. Instead, they met during a screen test for a job. At the gig, they had to feign romance, but it seems that there was something real brewing under the surface.
"We didn't meet on Fantastic Four. We met like 10 years before," Mara told Cohen. "We did a screen test together and we had to kiss and it was very — I had to kiss many guys that day for the screen test."
It looks like the seeds of romance got planted a decade ago, because when the two were out promoting Fantastic Four, those dormant sparks ignited into a Johnny Storm-level inferno.
"We fell in love on the press tour," Mara explained to Cohen. During a previous appearance on the late-night talk show promoting the film, Mara played Shag, Marry, Kill alongside her co-stars, Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan. When she had to choose a guy to marry, she chose Bell. Now, Mara and Bell are engaged — it seems that Mara fell for him through all that CGI (Bell played Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, aka a guy covered in a rocky shell).
This will be Mara's first marriage and Bell's second. He was previously married to actor Evan Rachel Wood.
