Just when you thought you've seen the last of Ed Sheeran on TV, Entertainment Weekly reports that the singer will be making an appearance on The Simpsons.
The announcement comes the day after Sheeran's much-anticipated, often-questioned, and still-confusing cameo in the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones.
He's the next in a long line of celebrity appearances on the classic Fox animated series. His predecessors include Daniel Radcliffe, Pharrell Williams, and six hundred and sixty-five other guest stars. While some, like Anderson Cooper, play themselves, Sheeran will be playing an original character named Brendan.
The two don't resemble each other, but they both have bright orange hair. Instead of the messy look Sheeran typically goes for, Brendan hides his hair underneath a fedora. The character is a young man, slightly older than the Simpson children — Lisa immediately has a crush on him. The episode itself is titled "Haw-Haw Land" and is a musical-themed parody of La La Land. Perhaps Brendan is the Seb to Lisa's Mia.
And if it seems odd that Ed Sheeran would show up in Springfield, despite just hanging out in the woods with Arya Stark, it's actually not. Ed Sheeran is a huge fan of the show. He even has a tattoo of Blinky, a three eyed fish who lives in the waters surrounding the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant.
The Simpsons producer Mike Scully knew that Sheeran was eager to come on the show. When they created the character "Brendan, the stars finally aligned. “We had a perfect part for him,” Jean says. “So we said, ‘Oh, great, we’ll have him do this!’ And we recorded him over the phone from England.”
Ed Sheeran's episode of The Simpsons will air this fall during the show's 29th season. He is currently on tour for his album "÷."
