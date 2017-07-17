Game Of Thrones Just Confirmed The Return Of This Beloved Character

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Courtesy of HBO.
This post contains spoilers about the first two episodes of Game of Thrones season 7. Read ahead at your own risk!
With everything that happened in the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere, we almost missed this detail from the preview of next week's episode.
Based on the clip, it looks like Nymeria, Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) direwolf, will be returning to Game of Thrones this season.
Faithful viewers have long speculated that the fan favorite character would make a triumphant return this year. On a Game of Thrones set visit, Time's Daniel D'Addario saw a pack of wolves on the HBO set, leading fans to believe Nymeria would be back.
Aside from D'Addario's set visit, fans also believed the direwolf would return thanks to some sneaky clues on Instagram. Williams geotagged several Instagram photos in Calgary, Canada, which is home to Instinct Animals for Film, Game of Thrones' contractor for its wolves. It's hard to believe that was a coincidence — and based on the preview, it looks like the fans were right.
Naturally, Twitter users were thrilled to see Nymeria in the preview for next week.
But some fans are worried that the direwolf will return only to die shortly thereafter. Most of the Stark family direwolves have died along the way, after all.
Or, maybe the Iron Throne will have a new occupant soon?
And for the fans who didn't love seeing Ed Sheeran on screen during the premiere, maybe Nymeria's return could be the answer.
