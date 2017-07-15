Maisie Williams may play a fiercely relentless killer, but even Westeros' most deadly assassin deserves some love. Williams hit the red carpet for the premiere of Game of Thrones season 7 in Hollywood with her beau Ollie Jackson in tow. It's their first time on the red carpet together, and Maisie looked stunning next to her boyfriend. She wore a beautifully fitted green slip dress with cute green eye makeup, while Jackson's suit is a bespoke creation by English tailor Joshua Kane. He even posted an adorable selfie of the couple in full-on pre-party mode, ready to slay the red carpet off Arya's kill list.
Advertisement
The couple has actually been dating for quite some time, but they've just chosen to keep it under wraps. In 2016, Williams spoke with InStyle UK, where she confirmed that they'd been dating for over a year. Ollie isn't an actor, either: "He's not famous. I met him at school. And now he's my boyfriend! People feel it’s strange that someone who’s famous can go out with someone who’s normal. I don’t meet anyone else. Maybe I’m doing it wrong, but I don’t go to all these parties. I don’t meet the other young, male actors." In February, Williams first revealed her guy pal publicly on Instagram, with the two posing on a very fancy staircase. Jackson's Instagram is also full of cute couple photos and lots of adorable #relationshipgoals. Arya Stark loves no person, but Maisie Williams is clearly enjoying all the love with her boyfriend. Game of Thrones finally returns on Sunday 16th July and we are so stoked to see who Arya plans on assassinating next.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement