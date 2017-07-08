There’s A New Housewife Joining The Beverly Hills Crew

Soap opera star Eileen Davidson has announced that, after three seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she will not be returning to the hit, Bravo reality series. Davidson joined the show in season five while still working on the sets of two daytime television shows. In a statement obtained by E! News, the actress and reality star cites her busy schedule as her reason for taking a step back from the franchise.
"After a lot of careful thought, I've decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now," she says in the statement. "But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!"
Filming is already underway for season eight of the show. According to E! News, newcomer Teddi Jo Mellencamp, is joining the cast. If that last name sounds familiar, you wouldn't be mistaken. She is the daughter of music legend John Cougar Mellencamp. It is unclear to what degree she will be featured on the show. It is not certain whether she is joining as a full-time cast member or in a more limited capacity as a friend of someone already on the show. Bravo has yet to confirm publicly.
What we do know is that she did go on a trip to Las Vegas with the rest of the Housewives according to a photo shared by fellow castmember, Camille Grammer.
So who is Teddi Jo Mellencamp? Well, aside from her famous father, she is married with three children and appears to be very into healthy living. Mellencamp blogs about fitness for LAWorkoutJunkie.com. On her Instagram, she describes herself as an "accountability coach and fitmom addicted to sweat and laughter." Only time will tell what role she will play on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
