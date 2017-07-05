It's not easy being Cersei Lannister. Sure, the resident evil ruler of the Iron Throne has no fear of backlash from her maniacal actions, but offscreen, the real-life Lena Headey has a much more difficult time dealing with all her Cersei critics.
In a profile with The New York Times ahead of the much-anticipated premiere of the seventh season of Game of Thrones, the actress recalled a bizarre encounter she had with a fan (if fan is even the word for this person's behavior...) while she was at the hospital. Yes, the Game of Thrones fandom truly has no bounds.
This interaction could be, in the words of Vanity Fair: "The Most Inappropriate Game of Thrones Reference of All Time."
Here's what happened: Headey was at the hospital having just given birth to her daughter, Teddy, in July of 2015. In her hospital room, a nurse was standing by as the 300 actress started to breastfeed her newborn. And then, the nurse apparently held onto Headey's nipples as she chanted "Shame" in reference to Cersei's naked walk of shame through King's Landing in season 5. Headey recalled of the moment: "she’s milking me like a human cow."
"I was flying on morphine, so it was sort of funny," she added. "Had I been vaguely in the world, I might have been more offended."
"Sort of funny" is a very generous take on what sounds like an extremely uncomfortable situation, especially considering it was a medical professional who made the inappropriate joke. I can only imagine that Cersei would have had a much more volatile reaction to the encounter.
