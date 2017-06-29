So This Is How The Obamas Did Bali…

Yes, we know. The Obama family's post-presidency holidays might as well become their own genre of lifestyle reporting right now. Fashion, beauty, health, travel, home, and Obama family vacations. But it's fun! They just keep making us jealous with their kitesurfing and Tuscan villas and staying on private islands. Plus, they get a lot of work done in-between outdoor adventures — speaking at summits, signing giant book deals, and the like.
The Obamas' latest trip took the family — this time, including Sasha and Malia — to Indonesia, where the former president had lived in the 1960s with his mother and her second husband. According to Travel + Leisure, he is expected to travel to the island of Java on July 1 to speak at the 4th Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta.
So far, they have enjoyed a whitewater-rafting adventure, toured the famous Jatiluwih rice terrace, and stayed at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, where, according to the Daily Mail, a villa with a private pool and sun terrace could cost over £2,000 a night.
