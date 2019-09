In an interview with Vanity Fair, Catherine Cleary Wolters opened up about her relationship with Kerman. Despite what the Netflix series would have us believe, Wolters said that she and Kerman never had sex in prison . The only time the two were ever in the same facility was during a five-week stint in Chicago when they were both there to testify against a co-conspirator in their case. On the flight there, the two were seated together, and Wolters said Kerman refused to speak to her at all. However, during the time they spent together in Chicago, Wolters told Vanity Fair, “We made some mean dinners together, though, out of cans of cheese, corn chips, and chilli, and Piper learned how to communicate effectively through a toilet — a little something you’ll never pick up at Smith.”