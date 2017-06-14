Story from Food News

Orange Is The New Black Is Being Called Out On Twitter Over This Food Mistake

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Cara Howe/Netflix.
One of our favorite things about Orange Is The New Black is that it features an incredibly diverse cast of women. For many, seeing a number of Latinas at the forefront of a mainstream television show has been life-altering. However, that also means there’s a lot of pressure on the writers to get cultural details right. After the newest season of the show premiered over the weekend, many of those viewers had one very important note.
In one of the funniest scenes in the new season, Flaca convinces her BFF Maritza, to film a makeup tutorial with their newly-acquired cell phone and makeshift selfie stick. Unlike in the makeup tutorials some of us spend hours watching on Instagram, Maritza shows her audience how to work with what you've got. Maritza explains, "What I'm doing now is contour and highlight. When I wasn't in prison, I would do this with a Mac Pro palette and a #19 fan brush. But in here, I use three spices that you can find in any kitchen: cinnamon, cumin, and Sazón Goya." It's that line that irked many Latinx viewers.
Advertisement
When you watch the scene, Maritza points to each of the spices as she names them, but when she gets to Sazón Goya, she points to something else, a bottle of Adobo. According to Goya's website, Goya Adobo is an all-purpose seasoning with garlic, oregano, black pepper and Latin spices" Sazón on the other-hand contains coriander, garlic, cumin, and annatto. While this mistake may seem insignificant to some, the two are totally different spices and aren't similar flavor profiles. That's why, as wearemitu.com pointed out, so many fans took to Twitter to air their grievances about the scene.
Disappointment from viewers who felt like they finally had a TV character whose life and culture wasn't so different from their own is totally understandable. Especially since this seems like a mistake that's easily avoidable. Still, it seems many are willing to let the slip-up slide. The show does seem to make up for it a little bit with lines like, "Yes, your face will smell like your abuela's pork."
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series