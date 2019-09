Game of Thrones is all about its villains and its heroes. In the wild world of Westeros and beyond, there are a few types of heroes : there are those who try to be a benevolent hero (Jon Snow) and then those who rule with fear (Cersei Lannister). In most cases, a hero to some is a villain to others. That is what makes the show so complex and entertaining — you never know whose wickedness is going to prevail . Except, for season 7, we know at least one man who will step up to the plate and replace Ramsay Bolton as the most hated and feared character. Or rather, he may go above and beyond — and make Ramsay's acts looks like child's play. Gulp.