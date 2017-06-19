Game of Thrones is all about its villains and its heroes. In the wild world of Westeros and beyond, there are a few types of heroes: there are those who try to be a benevolent hero (Jon Snow) and then those who rule with fear (Cersei Lannister). In most cases, a hero to some is a villain to others. That is what makes the show so complex and entertaining — you never know whose wickedness is going to prevail. Except, for season 7, we know at least one man who will step up to the plate and replace Ramsay Bolton as the most hated and feared character. Or rather, he may go above and beyond — and make Ramsay's acts looks like child's play. Gulp.
Harper's Bazaar writes that in an interview with Empire, Pilou Asbaek, who plays Euron Greyjoy, the uncle of Theon and Yara, compares his character to a legitimate psycho. "After this season, Ramsay's gonna look like a little kid," he admits. "The psychos I’ve encountered have so many different sides to them," the actor told Empire. "So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show. ‘'This scene I want to be charming.' ‘This scene I wanna be a molester.’ ‘This scene I wanna kill someone.'"
After making his first appearance in episode 2 of season 6, it was clear that Euron did not play nice (he did kill his brother and steal the Salt Throne). But if he makes the brutal Ramsay look mellow, then what the fuck do we have in store for us in season 7?
Revisit our first introduction to the future Ultimate Villain, below.
